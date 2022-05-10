Referendum on Housing in Ireland #HousingRefConf

10 May 2022

By Tom Collins

Housing Commission hosts Conference on a Referendum on Housing in Ireland

The Commission is tasked with exploring options for a referendum on housing and is using this conference as part of its listening exercise to inform on various approaches

Commission will hear from a range of voices including international and Irish experts

Wide range of opinions and views to be expressed to get fullest possible picture of current thinking

The Housing Commission is hosting a ‘Conference on a referendum on Housing in Ireland’ in the UCD School of Law today. The two-day conference will feature a range of Irish and International experts who will share their views on housing experiences nationally and internationally.

The Commission has been tasked with examining issues such as tenure, standards, sustainability and quality-of-life issues in the provision of housing, all of which have long-term impacts on communities. The Commission also has the specific task of bringing forward proposals on the wording for a referendum on housing.

Chair of the Commission, John O’Connor said:

“I am delighted to be at UCD today to open this Conference on a Referendum on Housing. It is an important part of a process that will help us to listen and evaluate the different proposed options for a referendum on housing and the conference forms part of a wider programme of activity throughout the year that will inform our thinking.”

The conference is set to hear contributions on topics such as the right to housing and property rights, international perspectives on housing and the level of impact that can be made by constitutionalising social rights.

Mr. O’ Connor continued:

“This is very much a listening exercise. We have invited people with a broad range of views and we encourage everyone to listen, as we will, with an open mind to the challenges, opportunities and experiences of all who will contribute to this conference both from Ireland and from further afield.”

Ailbhe O’Neill BL, Chair of the Commission’s Referendum Subcommittee said:

“The Commission has been tasked with proposing appropriate wording for an amendment to the Constitution in relation to housing. This is a complex area and other legal systems have addressed this in a variety of ways. This conference affords us an important opportunity to hear from voices and experts from Ireland and internationally. We will listen carefully to the views expressed and it will inform our work as it progresses.”

The Housing Commission will be live tweeting the conference throughout the event, follow the hashtag #HousingRefConf to follow discussions over the two days of the conference. You can also visit www.gov.ie/housingcommission to find out more.