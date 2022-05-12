The latest from Carrigaline

12 May 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Twinners Arrive

A delegation from Guidel in Brittany arrived in Ringaskiddy last Saturday where they were welcomed by Chairman, Jim Kelly, and members of the Carrigaline Twinning committee. They boarded their coach and headed for Galway to attend the one day conference and workshop for Twinning committees and spent a few enjoyable days sightseeing. They arrived back to Carrigaline late Tuesday evening where they got a great welcome. Some of the group are staying in Carrigaline Court Hotel and others with host families. A varied programme of events is taking place culminating with a celebratory banquet in the Carrigaline Court Hotel on Friday May 13th to mark the 35th anniversary of the Carrigaline Guidel Twinning. The Mayor of Guidel, Jo Daniel, and a number of Councillors fly in to Cork Airport on Friday evening especially for the occasion. A commemorative plaque will be unveiled by Mayor Daniel and local Chairman Jim Kelly in the town park on Saturday morning at 9.00am. Jo Daniel was on the first delegation to come to Carrigaline to negotiate the possibility of twinning between Guidel and Carrigaline which has stood the test of time.

Aifreann

Bhí Aifreann trí Gaeilge á chéiliúradh ag an Sagart Paróiste an tAthar Pat Fogarty ar an Domhnach seo caite 8ú Bealtaine. Being Vocation Sunday Parish Deacon, Italian native Giacomo Gelardi, spoke a few sentences in Irish in the course of his sermon and said how heartening it was to hear people pray in their native language. Léigh Christian Ó Beoláin na léachtaí agus can Siún Ní Mhuireaghsa agus Éabha Mc Sorely an Psalm. Léigh daltaí ón nGaelscoil Guí an Phobal faoi chúram Muinteóir Clár Uí Mháoláin. Chan an Cór Gaeilge iomainn oiriúnach faoi stiúradh Aisling Allan agus sheinn an grupa cheoil tradisiúnta ceol binn faoi chúram Múinteóir Briain Ó Mhuireaghsa. The next Aifreann trí Gaeilge will be on Sunday June 11th at 10.00 am beidh billeoga Aifrinn ar fáil ag na dóirse.

Tidy Towns

Lots happening around the town these days preparing for National Tidy Towns competition weeding, planting, digging and litter picking. Michelle and Éadaoin were out Saturday morning Saturday May 7th cleaning up Lower Kilmoney Road and Captains Boreen where they collected three bags of rubbish and a full plastic box. A discarded Tayto bag they found is 22 years old with an expiry date of September 2000, just shows how long plastic stays around

Carrigaline Junior Tidy Towns met also last Saturday Morning at 10am, this is a new initiative with the aim of encouraging more children, accompanied by their parents, in getting involved in our activities and events. Age group five years and upwards. Initiated by Chairman Liam O’Connor he said “We hope this development will further integrate and strengthen the relationship between our group and the youth and general community, encouraging the principle of active citizenship. We meet on the first Saturday of every month in the park with interesting and fun events planned” Last week they paid a visit to the pond area to identify some flora and fauna, looked for a suitable location for a hedgehog house and did a major litter pick. The next Junior Tidy Towns event is planned for Saturday, June 4th.

Seed and Plant Swap Party

To celebrate World Bee Day Carrigaline Tidy Towns are hosting a seed and plant swap party at the Owenabue Car Park on Friday May 20th at 7.00pm. Please bring any pollinator friendly plants or seeds and make a free swap. Guest speaker at the event will be Pat Cogan, Master Beekeeper.

Pipe Band

Carrigaline Pipe Band paid their annual visit to Crosshaven on Sunday last where they played at the 10 o’clock Mass After mass they led the procession of the first Communion children around the church grounds. Band practice continues every Monday and Thursday nights in the Band Hall at 7 pm. Enquiries Paddy O Connell 087 968 5833.

Fort Reopens

Camden Fort Meagher will open to the public for the first time in two years on Saturday and Sunday, May 28th, 29th. The historic fort continues to be restored by Cork County Council and volunteers who will be on duty throughout the summer to show people its architecture and beautiful scenery of Cork harbour.

Knock Pilgrimage.

Carrigaline Pioneers are running a two day pilgrimage to Knock on Saturday and Sunday 25th and 26th of June. Spiritual director for the pilgrimage will be Deacon Giacomo Gelardi. The bus will leave Carrigaline on Saturday 25th at 8.30am, the group will overnight in Knock House Hotel and return on Sunday evening 26th approx 11 pm. €150 per person sharing inc meals. Contact Aislinn 021 437 2035 / 087 9699 488, Mary 021 437 1025 or Mary 021 437 3316.

May Rosary

The rosary will be recited for peace at the Carrigaline Grotto every evening at 7.30pm Monday to Friday. All are welcome.

Active Retired

30 members of the Carrigaline Active Retirement Association travelled by coach to Westport on Tuesday May 3rd for a four day break. They broke the journey with a stop in Bunratty for refreshments on their way to Westport Woods Hotel where they stayed for the three nights. On the first day they visited Clew Bay Heritage Centre and Museum which proved very interesting, from there they travelled to Louisburgh and then to Leenaun for lunch before returning to Westport Town where they walked around and did some shopping before going back to Hotel for dinner. On Thursday they visited Achill Island. After dinner each night there was entertainment in the Hotel where they enjoyed the music and dancing. They left Westport for home on Friday morning taking in a visit to Castlebar for a bit of shopping and refreshments continuing on to Durty Nellys at Bunratty for dinner, arriving home on Friday evening having had a very pleasant relaxing trip. CARA are back to the Parish Centre on Thursday 12th at 2.30pm for an evening with the Ukulele players.

Carraig Ag Caint

The movement to get more people, especially families, to speak more Irish throughout the parish of Carrigaline continues to gain momentum. The Ciorcal Comhrá meets in the Carrigaline Court Hotel every Wednesday night at 8.00pm. In response to requests and to facilitate those who cannot attend in the evening time a second Ciorcal Comhrá will commence in the Carrigaline Library on Wednesday May 18th at 11.00am. Beidh fáilte roimh chách, tuilleadh eolas ó Éamonn Ó Cearnaigh 086 394 6062.

Other events are planned during the summer including Lá na Gaeilge i gCorcaigh taking place on Sunday June 19th at Tramore Park in Cork from 13.00 pm to 16.00 pm for fun and games trí Gaeilge organised by Foras na Gaeilge.

First Holy Communions

The children of the CREID Parish Group received their First Holy Communion last Saturday morning May 7th in the Church of Our Lady and St John, Carrigaline. This Saturday it will be the turn of the boys and girls of Holy Well National School. On Saturday, May 21st Gaelscoil Charraig Uí Leighin will make their Holy Communion. On Saturday May 28th the CREID Parish Group will receive their Confirmation. The next children’s Mass takes place on Sunday May 22nd at 10am.

Men’s Shed

Carrigaline Men’s Shed are preparing to exhibit some of their stationary engines and farm equipment at vintage festivals during the summer. They intend to travel to Innishannon and Roberts Cove Vintage Festivals. The men are restoring a reaper and binder which they hope will be ready for exhibition. This week the walking group cancelled their engagement due to rain. On Monday afternoon the choir travelled to St Luke’s Home in Mahon where they performed for the residents. The Men’s Shed choir continues to practice every Tuesday morning. Their Musical Director, Liz Scott Hall, got a great welcome when she returned to the choir after her recent surgery. New members are welcome to join the Shed and the choir. Enquiries Roger Morrissey 087 220 3547.