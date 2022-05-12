Millionaire Cork businessman moves company into new Penrose Dock offices

12 May 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Green Rebel, EIH2 and ActionZero move into new dockland headquarters

Three of the green energy companies owned by Ballycotton millionaire Pearse Flynn have moved into state-of-the-art headquarters at Penrose Dock in Cork city centre.

More than 100 people are currently employed by Green Rebel, EIH2 and ActionZero, with plans to grow that number to 150 by the end of the year.

Mr Flynn has already invested more than €10 million of his own money in the group of companies, each of which is focused on the delivery of clean and renewable energy.

Green Rebel provides site investigation and data services to the offshore wind sector, and recently announced a partnership with Energia to carry out geophysical surveys for Energia’s proposed new offshore wind farm off the coast of Waterford.

EIH2 is Ireland’s first green hydrogen production company, while ActionZero provides a decarbonisation solution for companies moving from fossil fuels to renewable electricity.

The three companies are the latest tenants to take space at the JCD Group development, which offers a total of 250,000 sq. ft. of office space set across two buildings, Penrose One and Penrose Two.

Pearse Flynn said, “Moving into Penrose Dock was an easy decision for us, as the building is designed and fitted out to an incredibly high standard. By positioning ourselves at the heart of Cork’s new business district, we believe that we now have the scope needed to meet the growing demand for the services of each of our green energy companies. We are looking to significantly invest in Ireland’s green economy, and we believe that Cork has a key strategic role to play in that growing sector.”

The opening of the new headquarters for Green Rebel, EIH2 and ActionZero was marked with a special event in the Sky Room of Penrose Dock, attended by staff from each company and representatives from developers JCD Group.

Emmet Foley, General Manager of Penrose Dock for JCD Group, says, “We are delighted to welcome Pearse Flynn and his group of companies to Penrose Dock, where they join a growing list of successful companies including Varonis, Matheson and Qualcomm.”