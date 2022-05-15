Public Participation: Identification of Bathing Waters

15 May 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Local authorities must identify official bathing areas in their area every year so that they can be monitored for safety, water quality and their level of use. To help with this process, Cork County Council are asking people who swim at beaches, lakes and rivers to tell them if they think they should maintain existing designated bathing waters designations or give a new official bathing area designation to areas that are commonly used for swimming, but not identified at the moment.

Under European and Irish law, Irish local authorities must identify bathing waters each year so that these areas can be monitored to ensure they meet stringent microbiological water quality standards. In some cases, the official bathing areas are also the areas where local authorities focus their resources providing lifeguards during the summer season. These laws also require that the local authority prepares detailed descriptions or profiles for each of the identified bathing water sites that describe not just the bathing area but also areas in the surface waters catchment area that could be a source of pollution. The profiles include an assessment the risk of pollution and what action would be taken if pollution occurs.

Further information on Cork County bathing waters can be found on the beaches section of the Council’s website.

To make a submission, please use the EPA Guideline document for the public along with the relevant application form included under Annex 1, which must be completed and returned with supporting documentation in order to make a fuller assessment of any submission.

If you wish to propose your favourite beach/river etc. as a new bathing water site, comment on an existing site please forward your submission to beaches@corkcoco.ie

Closing date for submissions to Cork County Council is 9th June 2022. For further information please email beaches@corkcoco.ie

Local authorities are required under the Bathing Waters Directive and the Bathing Water Quality Regulations 2008, as amended, to identify bathing waters on an annual basis. The Directive requires that water quality at all designated bathing waters meets stringent microbiological standards in order to protect the health of people who choose to bathe there.