Official opening of new Cork ARC Cancer Support House ‘Sarsfield House’, Sarsfield Road, Cork

14 May 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

What: Cork ARC Cancer Support House

Where: ‘Sarsfield House’, Sarsfield Road, Cork

Taoiseach Micheál Martin today officially opened Sarsfield House, the new home of Cork ARC Cancer Support House. The premises has been developed with the aim to become a benchmark centre of excellence for the provision of non-clinical cancer support in Ireland.

Cork ARC Cancer Support House offers a range of support services to people with cancer and their families. The charity has seen a sharp increase in demand for their services, with over 10,881 individual supports delivered in 2021, and over 250 people making contact with the charity for the first time in 2021 – on top of their steady base of 1,500 regular users.

Touring the facility as part of their 20th-anniversary celebration and official opening, the Taoiseach was reminded of his instrumental role in the founding of Cork ARC Cancer Support House, and how it was his support that granted the charity their original premises, ‘Cliffdale’, in the city centre where the charity was based for nearly twenty years before demand for their services outgrew the facility.

Speaking at the official opening, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said:

“I’m delighted to be here today to celebrate twenty years of Cork ARC Cancer Support House in the community. I have followed their work closely for many years and regularly see the positive impact that Cork ARC has on so many lives. They are a pillar of support in our community.

“This new facility at Sarsfield House opening is a benchmark centre of excellence for cancer care in the community, providing support for patients, their loved ones and those working in oncology. Supports like those offered by Cork ARC Cancer Support House will continue to be extremely important for our communities.”

Co-Chairperson and one of the founding figures of Cork ARC, Professor Seamus O’Reilly said:

“We are grateful for the generosity of the people of Cork, whose donations have allowed the opening of our new Cancer Support House. The new facility provides cancer counselling and support to patients with cancer and their families free of charge – this expanded service is greatly needed as we recover from the pandemic. We are honoured that An Taoiseach Micheál Martin is opening our new building and are grateful for his support of our service for the past two decades.

“We are also delighted to have the opportunity to acknowledge and recognise the contribution of hundreds of volunteers who have been a pillar of our home and our expert committed staff.”

The charity also operates a support centre in Bantry. ‘The Bungalow’ was opened in April 2015 to support the people of West Cork, who often have to travel long distances to Cork City for their treatment, and may be unable to travel for the holistic support that can ease the burden of cancer.