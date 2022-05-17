ARTS NEWS: ‘SYNERGY’ event at Cork College of FET, Tramore Road Campus

17 May 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Marketing gurus often come up with titles for events that never live up to expectations. The SYNERGY event at Cork College of FET, Tramore Road Campus (previously known as CSN) did the opposite. The myriad of energised and energising courses in this pioneering college of further education has a long tradition of excellence, but last evening the courses combined to create an event which was an overwhelmingly powerful experience for those attending.

In her welcoming address to the huge attendance, Liz Moynihan, the new Principal of the Campus, focused her praise on the students and the staff who worked together to produce work and performances of incredible dynamism. A stunning exhibition of vivid fine art, sculpture, textiles, and ceramics sits alongside carefully crafted and beautifully finished exponents of the finest furniture design. There are intricate horticultural garden designs and beguiling examples of multimedia displayed on big screens, along with a display of the Cultural & Heritage Studies work over the last 30 years.

What exercised the synergy of the night was the power of the live performances. The exquisite choreography and professional performances of the dance students; the extraordinary power of the drama students’ soliloquys and the super-charged energy of the music students, filled the audiences with pride and admiration. If education were to be judged on such energy and synergy, this college is simply off-the-scale.

Past student and keynote speaker Shane Casey recounted how his journey as a professional actor and playwright began in the college. In his address, he noted that in his first year he landed the lead role in a production of ‘Catch 22’ and the mentoring and encouragement and continued friendship of the staff of the Tramore Road Campus continues to guide his successful career.

The exhibitions run at the Tramore Road Campus until the end of the month and are open to all. Enrolment for next year’s students is now open on www.CSN.ie