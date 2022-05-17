15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
Cork City Libraries celebrates Cork’s unique motor heritage in an exhibition

17 May 2022
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie

Mel Nolan, The Flying Corkman and Cara Scallan, Carrigaline, Co. Cork, Winner of The Flying Corkman colouring competition pictured at Cork City Libraries celebrate Cork’s unique motor heritage in an exhibition which runs through the month of May until 2 June at the City Library, Grand Parade Cork.
Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

Pat Duggan, Ballinhassig, Eibhlín Ní Luineacháin, Wellington Road, Cork and David O’Brien, Cork City Librarian pictured at Cork City Libraries celebrating Cork’s unique motor heritage in an exhibition which runs through the month of May until 2 June at the City Library, Grand Parade Cork.
Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

Cara Scallan, Carrigaline, Co. Cork, Winner of The Flying Corkman colouring competition and Mel Nolan, The Flying Corkman pictured at Cork City Libraries celebrating Cork’s unique motor heritage in an exhibition which runs through the month of May until 2 June at the City Library, Grand Parade Cork.
Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

David O’Brien, Cork City Librarian and Ted Brady, World Wheelie Record Holder pictured at Cork City Libraries celebrating Cork’s unique motor heritage in an exhibition which runs through the month of May until 2 June at the City Library, Grand Parade Cork.
Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

Tony Skillington, Former President Motor Cycling Club & FIM CEO; Alan G. Verso, Director Munster Car Club; Denis Collins, Team Manager; Mel Nolan, The Flying Corkman pictured at Cork City Libraries celebrates Cork’s unique motor heritage in an exhibition which runs through the month of May until 2 June at the City Library, Grand Parade Cork.
Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

Pictured at Cork City Libraries celebrates Cork’s unique motor heritage in an exhibition which runs through the month of May until 2 June at the City Library, Grand Parade Cork.
Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

Donie Lucey, Millstreet, Co. Cork pictured at Cork City Libraries celebrates Cork’s unique motor heritage in an exhibition which runs through the month of May until 2 June at the City Library, Grand Parade Cork.
Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

Mel Nolan, The Flying Corkman; Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Colm Kelleher and
David O’Brien, Cork City Librarian pictured at Cork City Libraries celebrates Cork’s unique motor heritage in an exhibition which runs through the month of May until 2 June at the City Library, Grand Parade Cork.
Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

Mark, Ben, Susan and Leo Connolly, Ballincollig, Cork pictured at Cork City Libraries celebrates Cork’s unique motor heritage in an exhibition which runs through the month of May until 2 June at the City Library, Grand Parade Cork.
Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

Mel Nolan, The Flying Corkman; Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Colm Kelleher; Mark, Ben, Susan and Leo Connolly, Ballincollig, Cork pictured at Cork City Libraries celebrates Cork’s unique motor heritage in an exhibition which runs through the month of May until 2 June at the City Library, Grand Parade Cork.
Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

Ben Connolly, Ballincollig, Cork pictured at Cork City Libraries celebrates Cork’s unique motor heritage in an exhibition which runs through the month of May until 2 June at the City Library, Grand Parade Cork.
Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

