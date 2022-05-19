AIB Community €1 Million Fund to support local charities in Co. Cork

19 May 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Bank invites customers and public to nominate charities that matter most to their local area – Fund will support over 30 charities in communities across Ireland

AIB Group has launched the AIB Community €1 Million Fund to support over 30 charitable organisations in communities across Ireland.

The bank is asking its customers and the wider public in Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Clare, Tipperary and Waterford to nominate registered charities that connect with causes that matter most to them and their communities.

AIB will allocate €700,000 to charities chosen by its customers and the public while €300,000 will go to charities chosen by the bank’s employees.

The fund will be distributed following an online nomination process, one for customers and one for employees, and will be split across five regions in Ireland – Greater Dublin, the Rest of Leinster, Munster, Connaught and Ulster.*

Stephen Rowe, AIB Branch Manager in Clonakilty said: “We are delighted to launch the AIB Community €1 Million Fund to support the charitable organisations that matter most to our 2.8 million customers and the 9,000 colleagues nationwide. Today, we are inviting our customers and the public to nominate the charities they wish this new fund to support. Our hope is that this funding will help make a real difference to those who are working tirelessly for the benefit of their local communities and the most vulnerable in society.’’

Nominations are open from 12 May 2022 and will close on 22 June 2022. The nomination form and full details on the AIB Community €1 Million Fund are available on the bank’s website.* Customers and the public are required to submit the registration number of the charity they are nominating in order to complete the form.

The bank will separately launch a process for AIB staff wishing to nominate charities in their communities.

Once nominations are confirmed, the top six nominees for each of the five regions will be asked to present to an AIB regional panel.

Four charities in each region will each receive €28,000, while two will each receive €4,000. The selected charities will be announced in September 2022.

The AIB Community €1 Million Fund follows other charitable initiatives already undertaken by AIB including the bank’s partnerships with GOAL, FoodCloud and Junior Achievement Ireland as well as our ongoing support of local charities.