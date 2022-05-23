Put a bandana on your dog, and raise money for @IrishGuideDogs charity #100k4GDD

23 May 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind’s annual fundraising takes place on Friday 27 May with collections nationwide – The charity is based on Model Farm Road, Cork

TV presenter and fashion designer Brendan Courtney has designed dog bandanas to support Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind’s annual national fundraiser, Guide Dog Day which takes place on Friday, 27 May.

The bandanas, which are available in 4 different designs, are an eclectic mix of vibrant colours with inspiration taken from the coat of Brendan’s own dog, Nancy Drew.

The bandanas are available to purchase on the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind website www.guidedogs.ie at a cost of €10 (plus p&p). All proceeds go towards helping the charity train dogs to become Guide Dogs for those who are vision impaired or Assistance Dogs for the families of children with autism.

The charity’s network of Branch Volunteers will be out in force across the country on Guide Dog Day doing collections for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ways to support Guide Dog Day

Guide Dog Day is an annual fundraising day which takes place on Friday, 27 May. All details on guidedogs.ie