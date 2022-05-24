Chadwicks lends its support to Cork family on DIY SOS

24 May 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Irish builders’ merchants to supply vital materials and services to adapt home of 23-year-old Adam Drummond

Chadwicks, Ireland’s leading builders’ merchants, is delighted to provide support to Blackpool locals Adam Drummond and his parents, Marguerite and Brian, in the third series of DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland.

As the exclusive building materials supplier to the show, Chadwicks will provide a wide range of materials to facilitate a significant refurbishment of the Drummond family’s home to make it fully wheelchair accessible in just nine days. Products provided will comprise of plumbing materials including a gas boiler, piping and fittings; doors and door accessories as well as skirting, architrave, plywood and material for storage and shelving areas; insulation products including flooring and earth wool; a large amount of composite decking for a new garden walkway; and power tool accessories to help complete the work.

Having played on an international level since the age of 12, Adam Drummond (23) was on track to be one of the nation’s leading basketball stars having successfully secured two basketball scholarships in the United States in his late teens.

On returning home to Ireland in early 2020, Adam commenced his third basketball scholarship while studying Sports and Exercise Management at Munster Technical University. However, tragedy struck in May 2021 when Adam fell from a significant height and was rushed to Cork University Hospital. Adam sustained severe injuries as a result of the fall and his doctors advised that there was only a one per cent chance he would walk again.

Now as a wheelchair user Adam is beginning to navigate his new way of life but faces a difficult road ahead. As the family home is not wheelchair accessible, Adam’s parents have had to seek temporary accommodation in a friend’s ground floor apartment to suit Adam’s needs. His family is now seeking help from the DIY SOS team to adapt their home to facilitate Adam’s rehabilitation needs, as well as create additional space to give him more freedom, comfort and independence in his home.

Commenting on the announcement is Phillip Burgoyne, Chadwicks Midleton Branch Manager, “The team at Chadwicks Midleton is delighted to show support to the Drummond family and support such a worthwhile project as DIY SOS: The Big Build. Everyone in the Midleton branch has been incredibly touched and inspired by Adam’s story. We hope Adam is once again able to enjoy the comfort of a fully accessible family home – it is an honour to play a part in his journey.”

Now in its third series, DIY SOS: The Big Build has gained national acclaim for its inspiring renovations for families in need. In each episode an army of volunteer builders, labourers, tradespeople, suppliers, friends and neighbours come together to give their time and labour to support a local family.

DIY SOS: The Big Build Series 3 will air on RTÉ in late 2022.