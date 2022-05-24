Munster Rugby Fly-half Jack Crowley supports Irish Guidedogs for the Blind

24 May 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Jack Crowley is supporting Guide Dog Day on 27 May which aims to change the lives of 85 families –

Charity provides Guide Dogs to those who are vision impaired and Assistance Dogs to the families of children with autism

Munster player Jack Crowley has become an Ambassador for Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind to support the work of the charity changing the lives of those who are vision impaired and the families of children with autism. Jack is also supporting Guide Dog Day on Friday 27 May.

The family of the 22-year-old fly-half from Bandon, West Cork puppy raised a number of pups for the charity over the years.

“I am delighted to help the team at Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind. I spent many happy hours visiting the Training Centre in Cork when I was a kid and got to see how the pups we had raised at home were then brought through their formal training to become Guide Dogs and Assistance Dogs. The dogs are incredible animals which can really transform someone’s life.”

Jack visited the Centre recently to meet with fellow Ambassador, soccer legend Roy Keane as they both attended a photoshoot for Guide Dog Day which takes place on 27 May.

Ways to support Guide Dog Day

Guide Dog Day is an annual fundraising day which takes place on Friday, 27 May. All details on guidedogs.ie.

Donate at guidedogs.ie

Take the #100k4GDD Challenge or support family and friends who are taking part

Buy a doggy bandana designed by TV presenter and fashion designer Brendan Courtney

Volunteer to give one hour of your time at one of our collections around the country

Run an event or activity

Tim O’Mahony, Chief Executive Officer of Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind said; “We’re thrilled to have Jack on board. It’s great to see his family’s connection to the charity continuing through his role now as an ambassador. We’re looking forward to working with such a young talent who should be an inspiration to many young people to give back and make a difference.”