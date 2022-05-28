15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
Covid test centre closes

28 May 2022
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

One of the first large Cork test centres – which was in a business park on the Northside of the City – has now closed

Sarah O’Flynn, Finbarr Buckley, Farine Sternke, Dylan Barrett and Patricia O’Flaherty HSE Community swabbers, After 19 months of offering Covid-19 swabs to the people of Cork. The Lee Covid test centre closed on Friday, May 27th 2022.
Photography by Gerard McCarthy Photography

HSE testing will now take place in the existing South Douglas Road seven days a week. Appointments can be made via the self-referral portal HSE.ie or GP referral for those who require it based on public health advice at https://covidservices.hse.ie/Scr100. The South Douglas Road test centre is located to the rear of St Finbarr’s Hospital on the main Douglas Road, but it is accessed from the South Douglas Road only.

The valuable South Douglas Road site had been a carpark, and grass area for living memory, but during COVID a test centre was opened there, and remains in place.

