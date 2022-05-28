Covid test centre closes

28 May 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

One of the first large Cork test centres – which was in a business park on the Northside of the City – has now closed

HSE testing will now take place in the existing South Douglas Road seven days a week. Appointments can be made via the self-referral portal HSE.ie or GP referral for those who require it based on public health advice at https://covidservices.hse.ie/Scr100. The South Douglas Road test centre is located to the rear of St Finbarr’s Hospital on the main Douglas Road, but it is accessed from the South Douglas Road only.

The valuable South Douglas Road site had been a carpark, and grass area for living memory, but during COVID a test centre was opened there, and remains in place.