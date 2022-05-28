VIDEO: Cork business bases marketing around new Top Gun movie

28 May 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Atlantic Flight Training Academy (AFTA), headquartered at Cork International Airport has announced details of its Pilot Career’s promotional ad video called ‘Discover the Maverick in you’, – launching this Friday May 27th, in cinema locations listed below, the ad will air before the new Top Gun: Maverick movie.

Cinema Locations

Cineworld Dublin

Movies@ Dundrum

Omniplex Mahon Point Ballincollig Reel

Gate Multiplex Cork

Galway Eye

Limerick Omniplex

Waterford Omniplex

The ‘Discover the Maverick in you’, cinema advertisement, was produced by AV3 media and filmed at AFTA’s Cork Airport base. It features Captain Gerry Humphreys, a former RAF Harrier Jump jet fighter pilot, who is an EASA certified Flight Examiner as well as being AFTA’s Chief flight instructor for aerobatic training and advanced upset prevention recovery training (AUPRT). AFTA’s AUPRT programme involves Gerry regularly flying with cadets in AFTA’s unique T67 Firefly, which is an ex-military trainer aircraft.

Since 1995 AFTA has trained 2,300 graduates who are employed with the world’s leading airlines including Ryanair, Air Astana, Aer Lingus, Vista Jet, Turkish Airlines, Pegasus Airlines, Emirates, Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways, Cathay Pacific and many more.

AFTA has been training cadets for Air Astana since 2011 and recently completed cadet classes for Turkish Airlines and Pegasus Airlines.

AFTA is recognised by leading global airlines as a pioneer in the Pilot Training industry. Working with its University partner, Munster Technological University (MTU), prospective pilots have the option to undertake a blended approach to becoming a commercial pilot. Through this partnership you can gain an Honours primary degree through a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Global Business and Pilot Studies (BSc) programme or a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in International Business with Aviation Studies programme. AFTA offers a choice of Integrated training or full-time / part-time Modular Pilot Training Programmes.

AFTA has partnered with Ryanair to train and recruit prospective cadets for a ‘Mentored Pilot Programme’, which provides a unique opportunity for aspiring pilots to be trained using Ryanair standard operating procedures during their training .This programme gives the cadets a conditional job offer with Ryanair on successful completion of training.