Arts Events at Cork Harbour Festival 2022 @CorkHarbourFest

1 June 2022

By Tom Collins

Cork’s largest celebration of maritime heritage and culture returns from June 3-13. This year’s festival offers over 50 diverse events in 15 beautiful locations across Cork City and Cork Harbour. The programme spans on-the-water activities, history, music, art, workshops, talks and walking tours, the environment, and family-friendly events. There is truly something for every age and activity level. Sing a sea shanty, view the sea on the moon, learn about marine life or try your hand at foraging for seaweed. Families and children can make a model boat, join a picnic, create Lego art or explore the harbour’s awe-inspiring forts. The festival also offers a number of free events.

Arts Events:

Cobh based a-cappella buoy band The Mologoggers will perform both traditional and new sea shanties in the beautiful Goldie Chapel in Nano Nagle Place on June 4. While Hold Fast, an exhibition by Seán Hanrahan with Backwater Artists will take place in the former Punishment Block cells at Spike Island. The exhibition explores the history and intersection of maritime and prison tattoos. An exhibition by ceramicist and artist Bernadette Tuite will be viewable at MTU microGallery at 46 Grand Parade. Tuite is a former ship captain, and her work has been strongly influenced by her explorations at sea into places accessible only by kayak.

Join The Glucksman, UCC for a Creative River Walk which will be led by a professional artist. The walk gives participant a hands-on chance to explore and document the flora and fauna of the River Lee. Participants will learn basic drawing and photography techniques. This unique walk will wind its way from UCC down to the Docklands taking in greenways, bridges and riverbanks.

Cork Singers’ Club will be performing traditional unaccompanied maritime songs in An Spailpín Fánach on June 12. While The Gab Storytelling will be regaling audiences with tales of the high sea and singing maritime ditties at Nano Place on June 12. On June 13 join Ó Bhéal’s 4-part poetry session and enjoy a performance by guest poets Amanda Bell and Susan Rich in The Hayloft Bar.

Young people can learn aerial dance skills with Circus Factory on June 7 and attend an aerial performance. Kids are invited to build a model boat at home using recycled materials and showcase their creation at The Lough as part of the Make a Model Boat Project with Cllr Kieran McCarthy.

Cork Harbour Festival is organised by Meitheal Mara, the community boatyard, training centre and charity located in the heart of Cork City. The festival is sponsored by Cork City Council, Cork County Council, Port of Cork and Failte Ireland and made possible with the help of over 40 Event Partners and many volunteers. Official Media Sponsors are 96FM, C103FM and The Echo.

The Full Festival Programme is available at corkharbourfestival.com