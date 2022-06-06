15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
676 Ukrainian pupils now enrolled in Cork schools

6 June 2022
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

Department of Education confirms 6,797 Ukrainian pupils currently enrolled in Irish schools nationallu, of which 676 are in Cork

Gile photo of young children

The Department of Education can confirm that as of 3 June, 6,797 Ukrainian pupils have been enrolled in schools across Ireland. Out of that figure, 4,766 of these pupils have been accommodated in primary schools while 2,031 pupils have enrolled in post-primary schools.

To assist with the transition of Ukrainian refugees and their families into Irish schools Regional Education and Language Teams (REALT) continue to operate, hosted by the 16 regional education and training boards around Ireland and staffed by regionally based education support personnel.

The primary role of the REALT is to build on existing regional education support structures and the initial focus will be on assisting families in securing school places. REALT are also supporting schools in the area to meet the needs of these children as they emerge, advising and supporting the Department of Education in developing new capacity where required, and co-ordinating the provision of education services to schools and families across their defined area.

These teams are ensuring that clear, accessible information flows are in place between schools, local education support services and national support structures in relation to people arriving from Ukraine.

Information for parents in Ukrainian and Russian on accessing school places is available on gov.ie/Ukraine.

The Department will continue to publish figures on the enrolment of Ukrainian children each month. 

Enrolments by County as of 3 June 2022

County Primary Post-primary
Carlow 50 26
Cavan 112 53
Clare 348 166
Cork 454 222
Donegal 229 85
Dublin 819 373
Galway 295 108
Kerry 443 175
Kildare 90 34
Kilkenny 68 46
Laois 78 37
Leitrim 117 30
Limerick 165 72
Longford 29 12
Louth 144 93
Mayo 174 59
Meath 178 31
Monaghan 14 7
Offaly 42 15
Roscommon 92 11
Sligo 49 38
Tipperary 83 38
Waterford 156 76
Westmeath 76 32
Wexford 285 100
Wicklow 176 92
Total 4,766 2,031

 

