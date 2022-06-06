FARMING: EU celebrates 60th anniversary of Common Agricultural Policy (CAP)

6 June 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Six decades after its enactment the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) is key to Europe’s effort to tackle the current global food crisis.

That is the view of Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune, as the European Parliament marks the 60th Anniversary of CAP.

A special ceremony will take place on Monday (June 6th) highlighting the 1962 agreement designed to guarantee affordable, safe and high quality food.

MEP Clune says “accounting for a third of the EU’s total budget, the Common Agricultural Policy currently provides food for 447 million citizens and supports around 120,000 Irish family farms.

Enacted following years of war and famine in Europe, CAP has made the EU largely self-sufficient in key agricultural products, but we are now facing the challenge of global shortages and soaring commodity prices.

The war in Ukraine has added further disruption to agricultural markets already under pressure from the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change.

CAP reforms, which are due to start next year, can help food producers become more effective, results driven, and environmentally friendly.

Small businesses and young farmers will be prioritised, with more incentives for low carbon agriculture along with greater flexibility in planning.

As it continues to evolve, the Common Agricultural Policy remains key to providing food for Europe and tackling the current shortages facing the wider world.”