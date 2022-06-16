Cork SeaKeepers explore Waterford coast

16 June 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Students from Bunscoil na Toirbhirte, Mitchelstown, Co. Cork took part in a beach

exploration workshop hosted by Green-Schools at Tramore beach, Co. Waterford, on

Tuesday, June 14. The group is one of 80 classes from 38 primary schools nationwide that

recently took part in the SeaKeepers Project, and were the lucky winners of this year’s field

trip to the beach. The SeaKeepers Project is an initiative of the Green-Schools Marine

Environment theme, which provides primary school teachers with a suite of resources and

lesson plans focusing on the ecology of six native Irish marine species.

The aim of the project is to increase young people’s knowledge of Ireland’s marine

biodiversity and to foster a deeper appreciation for our coastal habitats and sea-life. 32

students from 3rd class attended the workshop in Tramore which focused on exploring

marine biodiversity and celebrating our oceans and coast. The students took part in a range

of activities and games, including rocky seashore BioBlitz, seaweed tasting, marine litter

relay race, and a sand art competition.

Bunscoil na Toirbhirte is a 300-student girls’ primary school in Mitchelstown, Co. Cork. They

have been working on the Green-Schools programme since 2007 and are currently working

towards their eighth Green Flag focusing on the Global Citizenship Marine Environment

theme, which is supported by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

As part of their work on this theme they are learning about the impacts of marine litter on

ocean and coastal environments, raising awareness and looking at ways to reduce their use

of single-use plastics.

Green-Schools National Manager Cathy Baxter welcomed the students to the seashore: