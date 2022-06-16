Water off in West Cork town

16 June 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Irish Water and Cork County Council advise of temporary water outage in Dunmanway to strengthen water network

Irish Water and Cork County Council wish to advise customers in the Dunmanway area, that an essential water outage is required from 4pm to 8pm today.

Approximately 1000 properties in Dunmanway town, Darkwood, Kilbarry, Maugh, Ballyhalwick and surrounding areas may be affected by reduced pressure and water outages over from 4pm to 8pm. It may take an additional two or three hours for supply to be fully restored to all customers.

The works are required to support the delivery of water network improvement works which are ongoing in Dunmanway as part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme. This project is being undertaken to strengthen the water supply and reduce leakage on the water network in the general area.

Steven Blennerhassett, Irish Water, said, “These works are required as we continue on improving the water network in Cork County. There will be traffic management in place, but we hope this will cause minimal impact to road users and residents.

“As the water supply returns, there may be some temporary discolouration of water and occasionally issues such as internal airlocks. For helpful tips on what to do following an outage, including clearing airlocks, visit the Irish Water website at www.water.ie.

“Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a planned outage occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we complete these essential works.”

For further information please visit our supply and service section on our website www.water.ie The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 and customers can call us on 1800 278 278 and contact us on Twitter @IWCare.

