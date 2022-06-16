60 nursing home beds for Gurranabraher

16 June 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Opening of a 60-bed extension to Heather House, Gurranabraher is a welcome boost for healthcare in Cork, particularly the Northside of Cork City – says Colm Burke TD

The opening of a 60-bed extension to Heather House, which is a community nursing home in the Northside of Cork City is an extremely positive development according to Fine Gael’s health spokesperson.

Cork North Central Deputy, Colm Burke, speaking ahead of the official opening ceremony by the Taoiseach said: “This is excellent news. One of the big challenges people faced previously when they needed to go to a community nursing home was that they may have had to go outside of the city to try and get residential facilities.”

“People found it extremely difficult to get a place in a nursing home in Cork City.”

“The additional 60 beds will ensure that more people can stay in Cork and in the Northside when receiving community nursing home care.”

The extension increases the capacity at the facility from 50 beds to 110 beds.

Deputy Burke continued “Over €15 million was provided under the 2021 health capital spending plan and €12 million under the 2022 health capital spending plan for the extension. It is a welcome acknowledgement by Government of the importance of this facility and the importance of investing in healthcare in the northside more generally”

“The project began in November 2020, with work commencing in January 2021. We are now at completion 18 months later. That is an exceptionally fast turnaround time.”

“I wish to thank all involved with the project, including the HSE who initiated the project, MMD the contractors, the architects and the construction workers.”

“More community nursing home beds are also on the way. The old Blarney Golf Links Hotel is being converted into a community nursing home facility with the creation of 50-55 beds.”

Deputy Burke concluded, “This is good news for Cork, good news for healthcare and good news for the Northside of Cork City.”

I will continue to advocate for more healthcare facilities and supports in Cork North Central as part of my role as a public representative.”