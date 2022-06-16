2 electric car charging points in #WestCork #EV

16 June 2022

By Mary Bermingham

Two additional EV charging points will be available at ALDI’s Clonakilty store which is due to open in the coming months. – Meanwhile, nationwide ALDI promise to double the number of EV charging points over the next 12 months

ALDI Ireland is doubling its electric vehicle charging points over the next 12 months as part of its ‘drive’ towards a more sustainable future.

Two additional EV charging points will be available at ALDI’s Clonakilty store which is due to open in the coming months. Charging points are already available at ALDI stores in Dublin, Cork, Meath, Wicklow, Kildare, Cavan, Mayo and Kerry. The charging points are currently free to use and are powered by 100% green electricity, as are all ALDI stores.

41 additional EV charging points in Wexford, Galway, Louth, Dublin, Meath, Kerry, Cork and Mayo are scheduled for installation over the next 12 months, with a total of 79 EV charging points to be available across 19 ALDI stores.

ALDI’s initiative aims to support the Government’s National EV Charging Infrastructure Strategy, which prioritises the delivery of rapid charge points over the next five years to facilitate the Government’s target of having almost a million EVs on Irish roads by 2030.

Commenting, Niall O’Connor, ALDI Group Managing Director said: “We want to help ALDI shoppers in County Cork live more sustainable lives and are constantly looking at new, innovative ways to make it easier for them to shop with ALDI. By increasing our EV charging offering across our Cork stores, our aim is to support customers in making environmentally friendly choices so that together we can work towards a greener future.”

Sustainable practices are ingrained throughout ALDI’s operations. ALDI partners with the national charity FoodCloud, providing surplus food to those who need it most. To date, ALDI has donated 2.35 million meals to FoodCloud, equating to a saving of almost €3 million for the charity while also benefiting the environment saving an equivalent of 3.2 million tonnes of CO2. In 2021, ALDI was the first retailer in Ireland to commit to planting 1 million native Irish woodland trees by 2025 in partnership with Green Belt.

ALDI has invested heavily in improving its energy management systems and its entire store network is now powered by 100% wind generated energy. ALDI also achieved ISO 50001 accreditation in recognition of its efforts to improve energy efficiencies.