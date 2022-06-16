Flipdish ordering technology brings dynamic customer experience to Live At The Marquee

16 June 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Customers can use the technology to order and pay for drinks, avoiding queues at the bar, then enjoying delivery to their table or a designated collection point.

Flipdish, is an “ordering and digital experience platform”. Its QR Code Order & Pay and Kiosk products are now available to customers in the Rockshore Getaway Bar at the Live At The Marquee event, which started with The Coronas on May 27th and concludes at the end of the month with Olivia Rodrigo on June 29th.

How it works?

Attendees scan a QR code at their table and are brought directly to a menu powered by Flipdish which details the drinks available to order. Customers simply select their drinks, input their table number and pay on their phone, and receive their drinks at their table. Additionally, customers can order through Kiosks, using a touch screen menu to select their drinks and pay by card. They then pick up their drinks from a designated collection area, avoiding any queues at the bar for service. Both options provide a much faster, and more convenient customer experience.

The announcement coincides with Flipdish’s expansion to other areas of the hospitality sector including entertainment venues and stadiums. Through their product offerings, including QR Code Order & Pay and Kiosks, Flipdish can ensure a smart and efficient way for businesses in the hospitality sector to interact with their customers. In turn this has helped businesses to increase their order sizes and deliver an increase in revenue not to mention significant operational efficiencies.

Speaking on today’s announcement, Conor McCarthy, Flipdish CEO said,

“We’re very excited that Flipdish Kiosks and QR Order and Pay are in the Rockshore Getaway Bar at Live At The Marquee this summer. The event has become a highlight of the summer festival season in Ireland and with our ordering solutions fans will no longer have to worry about queuing for drinks at the bar and can instead enjoy the comfort of having their drinks delivered right to their table.”

Also commenting on the announcement, Hugh McGonagle, Bar Manager for Aiken Promotions at Live at the Marquee:

“We are happy to welcome Flipdish to Live At The Marquee for the 2022 summer season. With over 20 acts this year, we will have thousands of attendees throughout the month of June and Flipdish’s ordering solutions in the Rockshore Getaway Bar allows us to ensure the pre-event drinks run smoothly and efficiently and we provide a great customer experience for those visiting us on the banks of the River Lee.”

Bryan Bradley, Account Executive for Diageo Ireland said: