What happened in Cork City 100 years ago? Book “The Battle For Cork July-August 1922” looks at the troubled times

16 June 2022

By Mary Bermingham

Cork History

This fascinating history tells the full story of the battle for Cork for the first time, showing all the chaos, bravery, and misery of the largest engagement of the Irish Civil War and the final defeat of Republican Cork. It describes the three days of stubborn fighting that was required for the National Army to secure the city. The retreating IRA left destruction in their wake, setting the stage for Michael Collins’ fatal final visit to his home county.

By the sixth week of the Irish Civil War in 1922, all eyes turned to Cork, as the National Army readied its climactic attack on the ‘rebel capital’. At 2 a.m. on a Bank Holiday Monday, Emmet Dalton and 450 soldiers of the National Army landed at Passage West, in one of the most famous surprise attacks in Irish military history. Their daring amphibious assault knocked the famed Cork IRA onto the back foot, though three more days of stubborn fighting was required for the National Army to secure the city. The retreating IRA left destruction in their wake, setting the stage for Michael Collins’ fatal final visit to his home county.

The book is published by Cork-based Mercier Press and spans 160 pages.

