Cork MEP welcomes rooftop solar panels

16 June 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

MEP Kelleher welcomes proposal to exempt rooftop solar panels on homes from planning requirements

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher has welcomed the proposal by the Government to exempt all houses from planning requirements when installing rooftop solar panels saying it will aid Ireland in meeting its climate targets.

Kelleher who sits on the European Parliament’s environment and climate change committee (ENVI) said this was an important step in normalising the installation of rooftop solar panels in Ireland.

“In addition to homes, community and educational buildings, places of worship, health buildings, libraries and farms will also be exempted.

“This is a common sense move. We need to normalise the idea of every home, public building and business installing rooftop solar panels. Removing the planning requirement takes some of the bureaucracy out of the process for people, families and businesses.

“With the increase in financial support from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI), installing energy saving infrastructure such as rooftop solar panels has become easier for ordinary home owners.

“Obviously we need to go through the public consultation process but I am hopeful there will be widespread public support. It is a no brainer in my opinion especially due to the rising cost of heating and electricity.

“However, one issue that must be addressed urgently is the ability for homes and businesses to sell excess electricity into the national grid. This is an essential element in terms of decarbonising our energy sector,” concluded Kelleher.