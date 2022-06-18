Cork Cities newest outdoor dining Street #DineOnBeasleyStreet

18 June 2022

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

The Maldon Hotel on the South Mall in Cork City Centre, has officially opened up a dining area on the newly pedestrianised Beasley Street.; which until now was a relatively unknown narrow street that connects the South Mall with Oliver Plunkett Street. However, prepare for Beasley Street to become a household name because word will spread, and it is doesn’t then a new mural on the South Mall side alone is sure to entice curious and hungry pedestrians down the cobbled street to discover the delights. This al fresco dining project was brought about by an €80,000 investment by the Hotel, and €120,000 from Cork City Council through Failte Ireland’s Outdoor Dining Scheme.