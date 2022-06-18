15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
Cork Cities newest outdoor dining Street #DineOnBeasleyStreet

18 June 2022
By Bryan Smyth
The Maldon Hotel on the South Mall in Cork City Centre, has officially opened up a dining area on the newly pedestrianised Beasley Street.; which until now was a relatively unknown narrow street that connects the South Mall with Oliver Plunkett Street. However, prepare for Beasley Street to become a household name because word will spread, and it is doesn’t then a new mural on the South Mall side alone is sure to entice curious and hungry pedestrians down the cobbled street to discover the delights. This al fresco dining project was brought about by an €80,000 investment by the Hotel, and €120,000 from Cork City Council through Failte Ireland’s Outdoor Dining Scheme.

Pictured at the official Launch of Dine on Beasley Street at the Maldron Hotel, South Mall, Cork.
Onóir O’Brien, Market Development Manager, Maldron South Mall, Cork, pictured at the official Launch of Dine on Beasley Street at the Maldron Hotel, South Mall, Cork.
Debbie Martin, Clayton Lapps Quay; Norina O’Callaghan and Sandra Peelo, Clayton Silver Springs, pictured at the official Launch of Dine on Beasley Street at the Maldron Hotel, South Mall, Cork.
Pictured at the official Launch of Dine on Beasley Street at the Maldron Hotel, South Mall, Cork.
Elaine Ryan and Ann Marie Larkin, PM Group, pictured at the official Launch of Dine on Beasley Street at the Maldron Hotel, South Mall, Cork.
Nicola Buckley, Cohesity and Louise Bradley, The Bon Secours Hospital, Cork, pictured at the official Launch of Dine on Beasley Street at the Maldron Hotel, South Mall, Cork.
Sarah Kenefick and Meet Parekh, Remitly, pictured at the official Launch of Dine on Beasley Street at the Maldron Hotel, South Mall, Cork.
Maeve Portley, Arlo Tech, Margaret O’Regan, Event Plan and Felicity Fanning, Netgear, pictured at the official Launch of Dine on Beasley Street at the Maldron Hotel, South Mall, Cork.
Debbie Martin, Clayton Lapps Quay; Norina O’Callaghan and Sandra Peelo, Clayton Silver Springs, pictured at the official Launch of Dine on Beasley Street at the Maldron Hotel, South Mall, Cork.
Pictured at the official Launch of Dine on Beasley Street at the Maldron Hotel, South Mall, Cork.
Mark and Joanna Luxford, SR Technics, pictured at the official Launch of Dine on Beasley Street at the Maldron Hotel, South Mall, Cork.
Ann Winning and Laura Kelleher, Aperee Residential, pictured at the official Launch of Dine on Beasley Street at the Maldron Hotel, South Mall, Cork.
