The Polluter Pays

24 June 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune welcomes new rules to cut industry carbon emissions and make polluters pay, while protecting jobs and citizens.

The European Parliament has passed key parts of the EU’s ‘Fit for 55’ package, which aims to reduce greenhouse gases by 55% over the next eight years.

MEP Clune, a member of the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety Committee says “hundreds of companies across Ireland and Europe are working hard to become more sustainable and reduce their carbon footprint.

To support these changes I have backed the reform of the EU’s Emission Trading System (ETS), the introduction of a Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and a new Social Climate Fund.

The ETS puts a price on the emissions released by businesses and stimulates investments in low-carbon technologies.

The CBAM places a price on carbon intensive imports, like electricity, cement and fertilisers, and prevents manufacturers from moving production to countries with different climate policies.

These rules are set to save 25 times more CO2 emissions than the phasing out of diesel and petrol powered vehicles.

The Social Climate Fund is designed to help low-income households with the costs of energy transition, through direct income support and long term structural investments, covering the likes of building renovation and renewable energy.

Business and industry have a key role to play in the challenge of global warming and must face the cost of their carbon.

To reach our climate targets we must ensure polluting does not pay.”