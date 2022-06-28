WATER OFF: Blackrock Road, Cork City

28 June 2022

By Tom Collins

Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork City Council, is undertaking water network improvement works on the Blackrock Road to improve the water supply network in the area.

Irish Water wishes to advise customers on Blackrock Road, Barringtons Avenue, Lisnalee Drive, Sunnyside, Temple Gardens, Rockliffe Terrace, Rockliffe Village, Dromcora Mews, Carrigdubh Estate, Dundanion Court, Beaumount Avenue, Clifton Estate, Menloe Gardens, Menloe Park and surrounding areas that as part of the water main improvement works being delivered on Blackrock Road there will be disruption to water supply from 9am to 1pm on Tuesday 28 June.

During these essential works, homes and businesses in the above areas area may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages. Following the completion of improvement works; water supply may take 2-3 hours to return as water refills the network. Work crews will endeavour to complete works ahead of time in order to expedite the return of supply to the affected areas.

Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure their work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause. Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1800 278 278 for any questions in relation to the works.

These works are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme. Since 2018, Irish Water has invested over €500 million to upgrade the underground water network across the country through the delivery of the Leakage Reduction Programme. We are investing a further €250 million every year up to the end of 2030 – fixing leaks and replacing pipes to provide a more reliable water supply.

Updates on this work can be found on the Irish Water Supply and Service map by entering the following reference number in the search bar on water.ie: CCI00049419 or going to www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update/