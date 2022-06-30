Cork Greens call on Government to introduce a Vacant Properties Tax

30 June 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Green Party in Cork has recently said the Government must proceed with plans for a vacant properties tax, following preliminary census results showing rates of vacancy in the city.

Despite vacancy rates across Cork city and county falling in this census, preliminary data from Census 2022 shows that Montenotte, Tivoli and parts of the St Luke’s area still have the highest rates of vacant properties in the city. Between 10—12% of properties in Montenotte and Tivoli are vacant as well as between 11–15% of properties in parts of the St Luke’s area.

In total, 4,994 houses were recorded as vacant in Cork city during Census 2022. The primary category of vacant property recorded in the city was of vacant rental property.

Green Party councillor for Cork City North East, Oliver Moran, said a tax on vacant property is needed to make sure vacant properties aren’t left idle when they are needed by families:

“It’s incredible to believe that a house can be left empty in the middle of a housing crisis. The Government has committed to a vacant property tax in the next budget along with measures for landowners sitting on zoned land. Property owners who are leaving houses empty need to realise the damage they are doing to society and the economy by hoarding property like this.

“Cork City Council has undertaken a three-fold increase in collection of derelict site levies between 2020 and 2021. Officials have established a dedicated unit, which is beginning to take over properties left derelict. These should be used to encourage city centre living, which keeps the city centre economy going and encourages a more liveable city for everyone.”