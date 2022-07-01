Planning permission sought for 319 homes on lands owned by Cork GAA

1 July 2022

By Tom Collins

Cork County GAA Board has applied for planning permission for a strategic housing development on the northern fringes of Cork city

Should the application be successful, the site will then be sold to service the debts of Cork GAA. Such a sale is in keeping with the wider One Cork initiative, which is designed to put Cork GAA on a firm financial footing.

The proposed development is located next to the Old Whitechurch Road in Kilbarry and includes 319 homes, a créche and riverside park. The proposed dwellings consist of 85 semi-detached houses, 118 terraced homes, 53 duplex units and 63 apartments. The site extends to 14.80 hectares.

Marc Sheehan, chairman of Cork County GAA Board said,

“This parcel of land was bought by Cork County Board in the 1960s to develop playing fields. There was also a hurley factory here which has now ceased trading. There is no further requirement for playing fields in this area and the land has been zoned in recent times for mainly residential. The shortage of housing in Cork and across the country is well documented and this development could provide homes for hundreds of families in a great location.”

The site has the old Whitechurch Road to its west, the Cork North Business Park to the south, the existing GAA grounds of Delaney’s GAA Club to the east with the Glenamought River along the northern boundary.

The breakdown of the proposed dwellings is as follows;

85 no. semi-detached units (comprising 17 no. 4 bed units and 68 no. 3 bed units),

118 no. terraced units (comprising 8 no. 4 bed units, 60 no. 3 bed units and 50 no. 2 bed units),

53 no. duplex units (comprising 30 no. 1 bed units, 21 no. 2 bed units and 2 no. 3 bed units) and

63 no. apartments (comprising 48 no. 2 bed units and 15 no. 1 bed units)

The development also includes the provision of a crèche facility, as well as the provision of a riverside amenity park for the benefit of both the future occupants of the development, as well as those living in the wider area.

Lodging of the planning permission follows productive tripartite engagement involving Cork City Council, Cork GAA and An Bord Pleanala.

