EU wants to tackle WhatsApp’s dominance in marketplace

4 July 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

People in Ireland could soon be able to communicate with contacts across multiple messaging apps, according to Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune

EU lawmakers are set hold a final vote on new Digital Markets Act (DMA) this week, which is designed to limit the dominance of large platforms and preserve innovation in Europe’s digital economy.

The DMA will compel services such as iMessage and WhatsApp to allow users exchange texts, send files, or make video calls across a wide range of apps.

The act will stop large companies from favouring their own services and has strong measures for enforcement, including fines of up to 10% of global annual revenue. This could jump to 20% for repeat infringements.

MEP Clune, a member of the European Parliament’s Consumer Protection Committee says “the Digital Market Act is the start of a new era of tech regulation. The new rules will give people more choice in how they send messages, without having to worry about the platform their recipient is on.

Consumers will also have more choice over other software and services, so they can freely use any browser, search engine or virtual assistant and uninstall preloaded software on their smartphones or other devices.

Businesses will have access to the data they generate for larger platforms and advertisers will be able to see data related to their ads, to make sure they get value for money.

The DMA is ready to curb the dominance of big tech, open new opportunities for small developers and promote fair competition on the internet.”