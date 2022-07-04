New Deputy General Manager at Metropole Hotel

4 July 2022

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Cork Business News

Trigon Hotels has announced the appointment of Jan Mitchell as the Deputy General Manager of The Metropole Hotel in Cork. Jan has extensive experience in hospitality, conferences and banqueting.

The Cork native spent many years working in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods sector before moving into hospitality. She has been responsible for managing some of the largest conferences and events Cork has held.

Jan joined Trigon Hotels in January 2022 as a Guest Relations Manager and has progressed rapidly.

General Manager of The Metropole Hotel, Roger Russell said, “I am delighted to announce Jan Mitchell as the new Deputy Manager of The Metropole Hotel. Her hard work and dedication was clear to see from her very first day with us at the start of this year. She is adored by both her work colleagues and guests at The Metropole Hotel and has been an integral part of the hotel’s 125th-anniversary celebrations. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Jan and to wish her the very best in her new role.”

Jan Mitchell added, “I am thrilled to be appointed Deputy General Manager of such an iconic hotel. I really am happiest when I am in the middle of a large function or conference. The Metropole Hotel has such a fascinating history and has hosted many thousands of weddings, banquets, conferences and events over the last 125 years. There are wonderful opportunities with Trigon Hotels and I’m really looking forward to continuing my career here.”