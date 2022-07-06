Cork Instagram Influencer becomes Bord Bia’s Fruit & Veg campaign ambassador for Ireland

6 July 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork Instagram Influencer and foodie Rachel Hornibrook, has recently announced her role as campaign ambassador for Bord Bia’s three year EU and industry funded campaign, Life is Better with Fruit & Vegetables.

The campaign is largely focused on encouraging millennials to prepare healthy meals and live a healthier lifestyle, using sustainably sourced, fresh, locally grown, in season produce and increase their fruit & vegetable intake. Rachel’s huge social media presence will be hugely beneficial to the campaign, inspiring foodies across Ireland with a range of her fruit & vegetable recipes full of delicious flavours, fresh herbs and spices.

Splitting her time between Cork and Dublin, Rachel is a passionate foodie and blogger. Since starting her blog in 2012, Rachel’s social media presence has rapidly grown and she specialises in creating simple and delicious recipes with an emphasis on baking and brunches.

Speaking of her new role as a fresh produce campaign ambassador, Rachel said:

“I am so excited to become an ambassador for the Life is Better with Fruit & Vegetables campaign with Bord Bia. Ireland offers a huge range of fruit and vegetables in its normal growing season. Fresh, locally sourced produce contains more nutrients and has better taste in my dishes. I can’t wait to get stuck into this challenge!”

Rachel will be joined by Campaign ambassadors and Instagram influencers Eoin Sheehan, Kwanghi Chan and the Gastrogays who will also partner with Bord Bia to create recipes and content to inspire millennials. Rachel recently joined Bord Bia in their first campaign appearance at Body & Soul music festival this month in County Westmeath. She joined them in sampling some locally produced in-season strawberries from the local Stamullen, Co. Meath based strawberry grower Pat Clarke at their stall, providing key tips on how to eat healthier and more sustainably. The Life is Better campaign runs from March 2022 to February 2025 and is implemented by Bord Bia – the Irish Food Board in Ireland, Interfel and AIB in France, and Freshfel across Europe.

To learn more about the campaign’s future activities, please see @lifeisbetter.ie on Facebook or Instagram and follow @rachelhornibrook to discover some of the campaign’s delicious fruit & vegetable recipes, visit www.fruitnveg.ie or download our e-cookbook here.