Dallas actor Patrick Duffy (Bobby Ewing) visits Cork to discover Irish heritage

6 July 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

US actors Patrick Duffy – aka Bobby Ewing – and Linda Purl visit Ireland Cork – Tourism Ireland invites Dallas star Patrick Duffy to film pilot episode of new TV series for US audience

US actor Patrick Duffy – aka Bobby Ewing of Dallas fame from 1978-1991 – and his partner Linda Purl – who played Fonzie’s girlfriend Ashley in Happy Days – are visiting Ireland this week. They were in Cork today. They are here to trace Duffy’s Irish roots and to film along the way for the pilot episode of a new TV series which will air in the United States in 2023. He grew up in Montana but Patrick Duffy has always described himself as Irish in interviews. He named his children with Irish names; Padraic and Conor.

The TV series – with the working title of Finding Ireland – will shine a spotlight on Ireland, our rich culture and spectacular scenery. It aims to encourage our important Diaspora audience in the United States to begin planning their own vacation to Ireland, to find out about their Irish heritage.

Viewers will see Duffy and Purl visit Cork, as well as Dublin and Mayo. Filming for the series is supported by Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

Both actors will also be sharing photos of their time in Ireland this week on their social channels, including Instagram and Twitter.

Mark Henry, Tourism Ireland’s Central Marketing Director, said: “We are delighted to support the filming of ‘Finding Ireland’ with Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl. It will be a really great way to showcase Cork and Ireland. Publicity and broadcasts like this are a key element of Tourism Ireland’s programme of activity, to encourage travellers everywhere to put the island of Ireland on their holiday wish-list. Our aim is to encourage the Diaspora in the United States to follow in Patrick and Linda’s footsteps and return to Ireland to trace their roots – and to showcase the wonder of a visit to Ireland to fellow Americans, whether they have Irish DNA in them or not.”

Tourism Ireland’s programme of promotions in the United States includes activity to engage the all-important Diaspora audience, encouraging them to begin planning their vacation and getting back to the things that matter most – reconnecting with family and friends and enjoying the very best of Ireland, including our food, culture, heritage and, of course, the craic.