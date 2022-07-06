Carrigaline News

6 July 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Men’s Shed

On Monday morning last the Carrigaline Men’s Shed walking group took the service bus from Carrigaline to Myrtleville Cross. From there the men walked to Fountainstown via Myrtleville and the Coast Road. There they stopped for a rest and refreshments and travelled home to Carrigaline on the double decker. The Men’s Shed choir is on a short summer break while the mechanical team is getting ready to participate in the Roberts Cove Vintage Festival on Sunday July 30th. New members welcome enquiries Roger Morrissey 087 220 3547.

Cork Rennes Twinning Cultural Exchange

Comhaltas na Dúglaise will be co-hosting the Cercle Celtique de Rennes musicians and dancers with Cork City Council from Monday next July 11th to Saturday July 16th. The Bretons are here to celebrate The Cork City / Rennes 40 years twinning celebrations and have an extensive schedule of music and dance performances lined up for the week. The Cercle Celtique de Rennes were last here in 2005 for the Cork International Folk Dance Festival as part of the Cork European Capital of Culture.

Sustainable Energy Community

The Carrigaline Sustainable Energy Group headed up by Tidy Towns are making great progress in creating a master energy plan for the Parish. Affiliated to Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland, Carrigaline has received grant aid to engage consultants to formulate the master plan. All householders, sports clubs, educationalists, industry and commercial interests are invited to participate in this existing project for Carrigaline. The campaign to outline the elements of the plan will be launched in the days ahead.

Fr Mathew Commemoration

The Annual Pioneer Commemoration in honour of Fr. Mathew was held on Tuesday 28th June in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Tory Top Road, Ballyphehane. Fr. Colin Doocey P.P., Diocesan Spiritual Director for the Pioneers led the prayers on the night. Cork’s new Lord Mayor, Cllr. Deirdre Forde spoke of the wonderful legacy Fr. Mathew left to the people of Cork and expressed a great interest in the work of the Pioneers as she chatted to those in attendance. Cllr. Ben Dalton O’Sullivan, Cork County Council, was also in attendance.

John Deasy, from Skibbereen gave an update on the progress of his book on temperance in Cork which he hopes will be published in the Autumn. John is the author of a history of the PTAA in Cork 1817 – 2017 and he gave some insights into his new book.

In conclusion Sorcha Ui Laoghaire, President of Cork Regional Pioneer Council thanked Michael O’Sullivan and his team at St. Joseph’s Cemetery for their help in facilitating the event in honour of Fr. Mathew every year. She thanked everyone for attending from Cork, Ross and Cloyne diocese, she thanked musicians, John Gildea and Seán O Riordan for playing suitable music and for creating a special atmosphere on the night.

Active Retired

Although officially on the mid-summer break members of Carrigaline Active Retirement Association will continue to meet up for a cup of tea and a chat in the Carrigaline Court Hotel at 2.30pm.on the second and fourth Thursdays of July and August. They had a wind up party in the Parish Centre last Thursday afternoon where they danced and sang to the music and singing of Dave and Tadhg.

Sports Facility Development

Development of the 14 acre site, acquired from Cork County Council by the Carrigaline Rugby and Athletic Clubs at Kilnagleary, is ready to go. The plans include a clubhouse and two pitches with the running track on the perimeter of the main pitch. The plans are on display. Fundraising for the project has already commenced with a church gate collection held last Sunday.

Aifreann

The monthly 10.00am Aifreann as Gaeilge will be celebrated this Sunday July 10th in the Church of Our Lady & St John, Carrigaline. Beidh bileoga Aifrinn ar fail ag na dóirse. Mass leaflets as Gaeilge and hymn sheets will be available at the church doors.