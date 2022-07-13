Alternative entertainment options in Cork

13 July 2022

By Roger Kennedy

Entertainment

The beauty of Cork is well-known and Blarney Castle, Saint Fin Barres Cathedral, St. Anne’s Church, Blackrock Castle Observatory and Fota Wildlife Park are all popular destinations for visitors. Yet, Cork has plenty more to offer and there are many options for local residents to try something a little out of their routine that should make for a memorable moment.

High stakes

Most of us now turn to our mobile phones to gamble and there are plenty of reasons for online casinos being preferable to land-based options. Indeed, the casino game developers have been busy making the online experience akin to strolling into a brick-and-mortar casino with live dealers and various social functions. Yet, an occasional visit to one of Cork’s many reputable gambling locations can be a rewarding experience and an excuse to dress up. While most casinos have a smart-casual dress code, a casino night gives you the chance to channel your inner James Bond and play a few games of baccarat. Make sure you are aware of the membership requirements before heading out and it’s a good idea to brush up on your understanding of casino games. As explained in Prof. Eliot Jacobson’s baccarat betting guide, small rule variations occur at different venues and these should be considered when devising your winning strategy. So are you playing the version with a 5% commission? Betting on whom (player or banker) will give the smallest house edge? Investigate before you go. The Macau Sporting Club is the most popular destination for those trying their luck and as well as baccarat, they offer roulette, blackjack, Punto Banco, and various poker options.

No way out

Escape rooms have become a hugely popular alternative entertainment option all over the world and if it’s something you’ve never tried before, you’re missing out. Many of us like to test our knowledge by watching game shows from the comfort of home, but a visit to one of Cork’s highly rated escape rooms really exercises your brain and resolve. Escape rooms have become so beloved because they offer an adventure and a chance to create a memorable experience with friends you’ll be recollecting in years to come. While they can be intense and you should try to do the best you can, don’t take things too seriously and immerse yourself in the fantasy. Some people find escape rooms therapeutic, as while you can’t control everything in your life, you can manage the task assigned and triumph with friends in a party or team-building event. No Escape offers three different rooms in Cork and is highly rated on Trip Advisor, with the guides and actors receiving rave reviews.

Ha Ha Ha

We all need a good laugh from time to time and visiting one of Cork’s prime comedy clubs is a guaranteed chuckle. While there are plenty of amusing things to watch on the TV, nothing beats being in a comedy club as you feel the vibe and are part of the performance. Standup comedy is a daunting and strange form of art that doesn’t exist without an audience and the best comics know how to feed off the audience and provide something unique and unforgettable. A night at a comedy club is also unpredictable as you really don’t know what topics will come up or if some heckling will provoke the comic to go in a new direction. It’s also a great bonding experience for you and whoever you decide to go with, as laughing in unison brings us closer together. The City Limits Comedy Club is now heading towards its 28th year and some top names have performed there such as Tommy Tiernan and new Taskmaster contestant Dara O Briain. But whoever is performing, you’ll have a laugh.

Some good options for something a little different in Cork and contribute to local businesses being successful.