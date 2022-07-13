Alan Walsh giving his daughter Emily a boost up to check out her grandfather John Walsh’s, incoming president, chain of office at the Cork Lions Club AGM in Cork City Hall. Photo: Billy macGill.
Gary Ryan, outgoing president handing over the chain of office to John Walsh, incoming president, at the Cork Lions Club AGM in Cork City Hall. Photo: Billy macGill.
John Walsh, incoming president, signing the visitors book with Gary Ryan, outgoing president and deputising lord mayor Cllr. Mary Rose Desmond at the Cork Lions Club AGM in Cork City Hall. Photo: Billy macGill.