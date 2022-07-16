7 kilometres of new sewer under construction in Midleton #EastCork

16 July 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Investment of over €12m as part of the Midleton Local Infrastructure Housing Activation Fund

Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork County Council, has begun the construction of over 7.1km of new wastewater pipes which is part of a significant wastewater upgrade that will unlock the development of new housing in the East Cork area.

In addition to the new wastewater pipelines, the Midleton Local Infrastructure Housing Activation Fund (LIHAF) Wastewater Project involves the construction of two new wastewater pumping stations that will significantly improve the local wastewater network.

Mark Murray, Irish Water Programme Manager said “We are delighted to have commenced the construction of the network phase of this vital project that will unlock the development of new housing in the East Cork area. We aim to begin construction on Water Rock pumping station, as part of the second phase of this project, towards the end of July this year.

“This is a significant investment, and we look forward to working closely with the people of Midleton over the next 18 months as we deliver this project. Irish Water is committed to playing its part in the national drive to provide homes to people who need them by developing and prioritising the delivery of key water and wastewater infrastructure. By improving the wastewater infrastructure, Midleton will continue to thrive both socially and economically in the years to come.”

The LIHAF project is broken into four phases:

Phase 1 involves the construction of 6km of wastewater pipeline from the Nordic Enterprise Park to Carrigtwohill. These works will primarily take place in the business park itself and not on the public road. Phase 2, planned to begin in late July, involves the construction of a new wastewater pumping station at Water Rock, on land adjacent to Nordic Enterprise Park. Phase 3 involves the construction of 300 metres of gravity sewer from the Nordic Enterprise Park to the Northern Relief Road roundabout. An application for planning permission has been submitted for further works on a new wastewater pipeline from this roundabout to the R626 Millbrook Crescent Road southbound to the rail crossing. Phase 4 plans to construct a new wastewater pumping station at Milbrook Crescent adjacent to the R626 and Northern Relief Road. This phase of work also forms part of the application which has been submitted for planning permission.

The project, being delivered by GEDA Construction Ltd on behalf of Irish Water, will take approximately 18 months to complete.

Irish Water, Cork County Council and GEDA Construction Ltd. will liaise with all stakeholders in the community regarding any traffic management plans that are required as part of the project.

Irish Water is working in partnership with all those who are committed to the goal of providing homes, to ensure the utility can deliver water infrastructure where and when it’s needed.