DOUGLAS: Public need more information on proposed bridge over Mangala a.k.a. Ballybrack woods

16 July 2022, Saturday

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Douglas Labour Party Rep Peter Horgan has said following the public meeting in the Mangala on Friday evening against the NTA Ballybrack Bridge that the State Agency must listen to the people who live and leisure in the area, not desktop exercises from Dublin.

“The anger from people on Friday evening was clear to see,” said Mr Horgan.

“Anger at the lack of information, anger at the lack of reasons for such a proposal and anger at the disrespect shown to the people of Douglas and surrounding areas. “

“The NTA needs a sea change in approach and engage meaningfully. Fancy graphics won’t cut it.”