Cork City tony house near Shandon Bells in Youbid.ie auction

16 July 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Near the Bells of Shandon

A cosy home in a quiet cul de sac in the heart of a historical area of Cork city centre, will go to auction later this month.

Near the Shandon Bells, Number 5 Hill Lane, Dominick Street, is a two-storey, three-bed semi-detached residence going to auction with Youbid.ie on July 21, with an advised minimum value (AMV) of €160,000.

The property extends to around 65 sq.m (700 sq.ft) and enjoys spacious living accommodation throughout.

There is also a small side yard suitable for storing bikes and the cul-de-sac area has a gate which is locked at night time.

The accommodation comprises an entrance hallway, living room with fireplace, L shape kitchen (dual aspect), and one double bedroom at ground floor level.

On the first floor there are two further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

While the property is in need of modernisation, in the right hands it has potential to become a beautiful home – but also a lucrative investment property for an astute investor.

The property was previously owner occupied so there is no Rent Pressure Zone cap in place.

The location is only minutes away from the Shandon Bells, the Firkin Crane theatre and all of the amenities that Cork City has to offer.

It is less than a 10-minute stroll to Cork Opera House and to cinema, pubs, restaurants, clubs, banks and high street shops.

The property’s auction comes at an exciting time in the Dominick Street area, which is currently undergoing regeneration under the Cork City Northwest Quarter Regeneration Masterplan.

The City Council has greenlit plans for the redevelopment of the nearby landmark Butter Exchange building with co-working office units, meeting rooms and a multi-purpose room for communal use as part of the plans for the former craft centre to become a technology hub and enterprise centre.

Elsewhere in the City

Another property in the auction that will be of interest to Cork purchasers is a house on the Lower Glanmire Road which is divided into two residential units, both with two bedrooms, and enjoy independent access.

It will go to auction with an AMV of €130,000.

Number 176 provides an opportunity for an astute investor but also presents a wonderful opportunity to the discerning buyer to create a home of their own design (subject to relevant planning permission).

Both units comprise an entrance hallway, kitchen/living room at ground floor level with the bedrooms and a main bathroom on the first floor, while Unit 2 is tenanted and realises a monthly rental income of €531.

The location of this property is within walking distance of Kent Train Station and St Luke’s Cross amenities such as shops, cafes, bars and post office, and is within easy reach of Cork City Centre and the Jack Lynch Tunnel.

All properties are listed on the platform. Documentation and brochures are available by registering on Youbid.ie or by calling 01-5676979. Email: info@youbid.ie for more details.