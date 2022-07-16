Carrigaline Notes

16 July 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Visitors from Rennes

Comhaltas na Dúglaise are co-hosting with Cork City Council the Cercle Celtique de Rennes, in Cork this week as part of the 40 years celebrations of twinning between Cork City and Rennes City in Brittany. The visiting traditional group is comprised of eight dancers and four musicians who are performing at a number of events during the course of the week. Comhaltas are planning a return visit to Rennes in October. Their musicians continue to play every week for the Céilí at the Lough on Wednesday evenings at 7.30 and at their session on Thursday at 7.30pm at Blackrock pier.

Pat Retires

Carrigaline native, Pat O’Sullivan, retired on Friday last July 8th as Cork County Council Municipal District Supervisor after 36 years of service. Pat, a carpenter by trade, as a young man worked with McInerneys. He joined Cork County Council as an employment scheme supervisor before progressing to the rank of foreman and then to the post of District Supervisor. During the course of his 36 years with Cork Co Council he worked under nine different engineers in the Carrigaline office. Pat worked closely with local communities throughout the area, and they hold him in very high regard. One of the early projects he was involved in was with legendary voluntary community workers the late Bill Condon and Eddie Cogan, that was the conversion of the old railway line from Carrigaline to Crosshaven. This is now the much heralded and greatly used riverside greenway walk and cycle path. In times of emergency e.g. storm or flooding Pat worked long hours from early morning until late at night organising council staff and contractors to deal with whatever critical work needed to be done. A retirement dinner and night to pay tribute to Pat was held in the Carrigaline Court Hotel on the night he retired. Pat was surrounded by his own family and the County Council family of work colleagues, loyal contractors, County Councillors and Tidy Towns representatives who all worked closely with him over the years. An address of appreciation on behalf of all was given by Senior Engineer Madeline Healy, who was loud in her praise of Pat, she said he will be greatly missed but she invited him to keep in touch and to call to the office regularly for a chat. She wished him a long and happy retirement. Pat responded in his own inimitable style and recounted many milestones in his long career and thanked the team that he worked with who made things happen to make the Carrigaline Municipal District a better place for all. A great family man Pat built around him a great family of council workers and those who supplied the many services to the Council and the public over the years. A presentation was made by his long-time friend Pádraig Barrett Director of Services Cork Co Co. The incoming Supervisor Shane Piper in proposing a toast to Pat said “I may be succeeding you but will never exceed you” Pat O’Sullivan is held in high regard in Carrigaline and all wish him a very happy retirement.

Honda 50 Rally

Honda 50 enthusiasts from many parts of Munster and beyond are expected to participate in the Carrigaline Men’s Shed Honda 50 rally on Sunday August 21st. The rally will start in Carrigaline GAA grounds where participants can park up and use the facilities. The scenic route planned for the rally will be south from Carrigaline to Kinsale and along the Atlantic Way to Clonakilty and back via Bandon with a break for refreshments on the way. Enquiries Dave Reynolds or Kevin Meaney 087 943 0600.

Tidy Towns

Carrigaline is looking at its best thanks to the combined efforts of Tidy Towns supported by Cork County Council, the many resident’s associations and civic minded citizens. Tidy Towns who are participating in the national Tidy Towns competition are also participating in the Cork Council Litter league challenge and in the Muintir na Tire Pride in Our Community competitions. Tidy Towns volunteers painted the long wall across from the grotto on Saturday last. Volunteers who work on a rota system continue to litter pick the town centre on a daily basis. The green volunteer team meets every Saturday morning and Tuesdays at 9.30am and on Wednesdays at 7.00pm. New volunteers are always welcome.

Presentation

A presentation was made to Pat O’Sullivan, District Supervisor Cork County Council on the occasion of his retirement by Liam O’Connor Chairman of Tidy Towns on Friday last. The beautiful handcrafted engraved wooden fruit bowl created by Andrew O’Farrell of the Owenabue Arts Collective was presented at the Council office. Present were Pat’s work colleagues Senior Divisional Engineer Madeline Healy, Office administrators Margaret Kelleher and Mary Mc Carthy, and Maura Allen, Betty O’Riordan and Barry Cogan of Tidy Towns.