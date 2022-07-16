BUSINESS NEWS: Arachas to acquire Apex Insurance

16 July 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Originally founded in Cork City, Arachas is investing in the City again – Arachas has announced its intention to acquire Apex Insurance of 58 South Mall

Arachas, the “largest nationwide Insurance broker”, recently announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Apex Insurance, the well-known insurance broker, based on the South Mall in Cork for an undisclosed sum. Apex Insurance is one of the leading insurance brokers in Cork and has deep relationships with businesses in Cork and the wider region, arranging insurance products across all industries. The business is led by founder and Managing Director, Blarney’s Theo Hoare and Director, Mallow’s Marie O’Keeffe, who are supported by employees based in the region.

Commenting on the acquisition, Alan Miller, Regional Director for Arachas’ South Region said,

“We are delighted to have been able to attract Apex Insurance, to join the wider Arachas family. This will significantly strengthen our team and increase our scale and presence in Cork and its hinterland. “The timing is good, as there is increased economic activity in Cork, and we are there to help businesses with their insurance needs. Over the last number of years, Arachas has actively sought to bring businesses into the family that would benefit from being part of a bigger organisation. This presents immense opportunities to both employees and our customers. Apex Insurance is a great fit for us.”

Theo Hoare, Managing Director and Founder of Apex Insurance, added,