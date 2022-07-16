Water shortage in West Cork town

16 July 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Irish Water and Cork County Council advise customers in Dunmanway that essential night-time restrictions are required this weekend to help reservoir levels recover

Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork County Council, advise customers in Dunmanway that essential night-time water restrictions are required tonight and tomorrow night to help Dunmanway Reservoir levels recover. This restriction is necessary to conserve water supplies and maintain the service during day time hours.

To help reservoir levels recover and maintain a sufficient water supply to homes and businesses during normal working hours, water supply will be restricted on Saturday, 16 July and Sunday 17 July from 10.30pm until 7am. These restrictions are likely to result in reduced water pressure and some disruption to customers particularly on higher ground in Dunmanway and surrounding areas. It can take two to three hours following restriction for normal supply to be fully restored to all areas.

Speaking about the restriction, Niall O’Riordain, Irish Water said: “Irish Water understands the inconvenience the restriction may cause. This weekends night-time restrictions are necessary to ensure a daytime water supply is available for residents and businesses for hygiene and other essential purposes. During the day time, we are appealing to customers to help conserve water by not running taps needlessly, taking showers instead of baths and to postpone using dishwashers and washing machines where possible. Further information on water conservation is available on our website at www.water/conserve.”

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates on local water supply issues, please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.

Irish Water is responsible for the delivery of all public water and wastewater services in Ireland. We are committed to continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support the growth needed in housing and across our economy, while protecting the environment and safeguarding water supplies.