SAILING: Volvo Cork Week 2022 comes to a close

16 July 2022, Saturday

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Gone are the days of Crosshaven village being closed off with Garda checkpoints allowing access for residents and competitors only. This year the RCYC was acting as a music festival of sorts with half of Cork visiting! Instead, this year’s event was all about actual sailing, with the social element being secondary. Only club members and competitors were allowed access to the evening entertainment/bars this year, according to the programme.

The CorkWeek.ie website reports that 192 boats took part in what was the biggest Volvo Cork Week for many years, which incorporated the ICRA National Championships. Teams from Ireland, France, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, and the United States enjoyed a full five-day programme of racing both inside and outside of Cork Harbour.

Racing at Volvo Cork Week 2022 was held on five different courses for 14 different classes. The 2022 edition of Volvo Cork Week lived up to its billing as a huge celebration of Royal Cork Yacht Club’s signature regatta to celebrate their tricentenary. Close to two thousand sailors took part and the Royal Cork’s clubhouse in Crosshaven was buzzing after racing and into the evening.