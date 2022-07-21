Tour de Munster is Primed for Annual 600km Charity Cycle

21 July 2022
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie
Preparations underway for annual 500km charity cycle – route starts and finishes Leeside
As this year’s Tour de Munster charity cycle quickly approaches, cyclists will be entering the final stages of their training regimes to make sure they are flying fit to tackle the testing 600km route across the six counties of Munster on their quest to raise vital funds for Down Syndrome Ireland’s Munster branches. To donate to this year’s Tour de Munster, visit www.idonate.ie/tdm22
The Tour will launch from The English Market on Grand Parade in Cork City on Thursday, August 4th, and those participating will return to Cork on Sunday, August 7th, where the finishing line will see them tackle the heights of St. Patrick’s Hill right in the heart of the city.
This year’s charity cycle will be the 22nd in the event’s history. Over the previous 21 years, Tour de Munster has raised a staggering €3.9 million for its beneficiaries, with over €3.5 million for DSI alone since it became the main beneficiary of the tour in 2010. The funds raised support the provision of vital services to members across Down Syndrome Ireland’s six Munster branches.
International cycling legend and Tour de Munster stalwart, Sean Kelly, will once again get back in the saddle to take part in the charity cycle. He will be joined alongside amateur cyclists from all over Munster to tackle the epic 600km journey that will take those participating through the scenic cities, towns and villages of Munster.
Paul Sheridan, Founder of Tour de Munster, has praised the hard work and sacrifice put in by participants ahead of this year’s Tour launch. “Tour de Munster is not an easy ride for those who take part, it is a real test of fortitude and willpower. In order to stay the course, participants have been putting in a huge amount of hard work both physically and mentally to meet the demands of the Tour across its four-day duration. And while this level of commitment is required, our motivation does not wear thin. We are driven by passion and purpose to support the wonderful children and adults of Down Syndrome Ireland’s Munster branches. Every cent raised makes a difference to their lives. We hope as many people as possible can come out to support us during the Tour, giving us that extra little push along the way.”
Speaking ahead of this year’s Tour, Ray Connolly of Down Syndrome Cork said, “Tour de Munster is a highlight of the calendar each year and we look forward to cheering on the cyclists throughout the Tour’s four days. We are extremely grateful for the funds that this event raises every year towards Down Syndrome Ireland’s Munster branches. These proceeds enable us to continue providing vital services and supports to our branch members. We hope that all those who are participating in this year’s Tour have a safe and fun experience on their journey.”
2022 Tour de Munster Route
Stage 1: Cork – Limerick
Thursday, August 4th, 2022
Cork (Silversprings Hotel): 8:00am – 8:45am
The English Market (Grand Parade): 8:25 – 9:05am
Midleton (Quick stop) – MACE, Mill Road): 10:15am – 10:30am
Tallow – 11:30am-11:30am
Lismore (MACE refreshments): 12:00pm – 12:20pm
Clogheen (Tipp DSI Pasta & Pastries: Clogheen Community Hall): 1:15pm – 2:00pm
Cahir: 2:30pm – 2:30pm
Tipperary: 3:30pm – 3:30pm
Ballykisteen(Lunch): 3:40pm – 4:30pm
Limerick (King John’s Castle): 5:50pm – 6:20pm
Barry’s Cross: 6.35pm – 6.35pm
Killaloe: (Lakeside Hotel) – 7:15pm
Stage 2: Limerick – Tralee
Friday, August 5th, 2022
Killaloe: 9:00am
Tuamgraney: 9:45am – 9:45am
Ennis: (tea/coffee: West County Hotel): 11:30am – 12:00pm
Kildysart: 1:00pm – 1:00pm
Kilimer (Ferry – Lunch on Board): 2:00pm – 2:00pm
Tarbert: 2:20pm – 2:20pm
Listowel (tea/coffee & scone: Christy’s pub): 3:10pm – 3:40pm
Tralee (The Rose Hotel): 4:40pm
Stage 3: Tralee – Kenmare
Saturday, August 6th, 20212
Tralee: 10.30am
Stradbally: 11.30am – 10:20am
Dingle (Lunch: Skellig Hotel): 12:30pm – 1:15pm
Castlemaine (refreshments: MACE, N70/R561 junction): 2:45pm – 3pm
Milltown: 3:10pm – 3:10pm
Aghadoe Heights: 3:55pm – 4.05pm
Killarney (break: Deenagh lodge): 4:15pm – 4:45pm
Kenmare (Lansdowne Arms Hotel): 6.15pm
Stage 4: Kenmare – Cork
Sunday, August 7th, 2022
Kenmare: 10am
Glengarriff (tea/coffee: The Maple Leaf Bar): 11:00am – 11:30am
Ballylickey: 12:00pm – 12:00pm
Gouganebarra (lunch): 1:00pm – 1:45pm
Inchigeela: 2:20pm – 2:35pm
Macroom: 3:15pm – 3:15pm
Lissarda (break): 3:35pm – 3:50pm
Cork (Clayton Silversprings Hotel): 5:15pm