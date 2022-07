21 July 2022

By Tom Collins

Dairygold has officially opened its upgraded Sewerage Treatment at its Nutritionals Campus in Mallow. The investment includes the installation of a a state-of-the-art Biological Nutrient Removal (BNR) system. This new system is a more effective system of wastewater treatment and will help future proof the long-term environmental sustainability of the Mallow Nutritionals Campus.