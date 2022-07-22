Cork Craft Month takes place in August 2022

22 July 20222

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork Craft Month is the highlight of the Cork Craft & Design calendar every year. It is an opportunity for makers to showcase their incredible talents, and takes place every August

Established in 2005, Cork Craft & Design (CCD) brings together the very best of Cork’s unique and excellent Irish craft and design tradition. It is dedicated to promoting quality Irish craft and design to global and Irish audiences. A social enterprise and membership organisation, Cork Craft & Design supports and promotes professional and semi-professional craft and design makers living in Cork city and county. It brings together makers across Cork to build business opportunities — nationwide and worldwide — for the sector, to promote Irish craft, increase the range of supports available to members, and engage as many people as possible in the story of Irish craft locally. Cork Craft & Design provides networking, retail sales and exhibition opportunities for its makers. Its goal is to ensure that Cork is nationally and internationally recognised as a destination for making, seeing, collecting, buying and learning about excellence in contemporary and traditional craft.

View the 2022 programme at https://www.corkcraftanddesign.com/showcase2022-brochure/