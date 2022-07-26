Extension of BusConnects Cork public consultation period

26 July 2022

By Mary Bermingham

Have your say at https://busconnects.ie/cork/

The Green Party in Cork has welcomed the extended public consultation period on the initial plans for BusConnects in Cork until 3 October, 2022. The party is encouraging residents and stakeholder groups to feed into the plans, which it says are part of the transformation for the city as it aims to be climate neutral by 2030.

The latest proposals are for 12 Sustainable Transport Corridors across the city that will prioritise public transport and cycling. These are on top of whole new bus routes for the city announced in June that will begin service from 2023. A reduction in fares of 20% for everyone and 50% for people under 24 is already in place.

Green Party councillor for Cork City North East, Oliver Moran, said:

“I met with the Bus Connects team on Friday to work through some specific issues along the corridors in the North East ward. I called into the information event today to get a sense of the room. Overall, my sense is that the consultation is very positive. The NTA are listening, the kinks will be ironed out, and the bigger issues will get solved with dialogue.

“There is a debate taking place on the transition necessary for agriculture because of the climate emergency. There is a transition necessary for transport in the city too. Those debates are going to be won by communities who recognise the challenges in front of us and work progressively to solve problems in ways that mean we can make that transition work.

“These initial proposals come from the NTA but local knowledge and community feedback will shape their progress now in partnership. Those communities and leaders who can engage in ways that still achive the overall objectives will be the winners here.”