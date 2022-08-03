New Cafe in East Cork music venue

3 August 2022

By Tony Forde

Sea Church in Ballycotton is not only renowned for its incredible live music venue and restaurant, as now, it will certainly also be known for its new ‘Grab and Go’ takeaway café which just launched.

The new ‘Grab and Go’ coffee shop is housed in an up-cycled shipping container, selling specialty coffee, in house baked goods, and a range of freshly made foods including signature sandwiches, homemade pizzas and delicious gourmet salads for something a little more savoury. All freshly made, every morning.

Using only locally sourced produce, the freshly ground coffee comes from Drury Coffee Roasters, from nearby Youghal. What better way to compliment it than beautifully baked goods from Jack Cuthbursts bakery in Midleton, who have produced some of Ireland’s finest handmade bread and baked goods for six generations.

This unique container café is located in front of the Sea Church venue, and customers will have the option to take away a sandwich or coffee, or sit and enjoy them on the benches in front of the café to relax and take in the stunning sea views. There are also many other cold drink options such as iced coffees and delicious frappés available.

For the hot summer days, and even the chillier ones, the Ballycotton café has you covered. ‘Grab and Go’ will also be fully stocked with heavenly frozen treats from Cork City’s number one stop ice cream shop, Popsicle, filled with a range of flavours such as kiwi and raspberry, watermelon, 99, and oreo.

Head Chef of the Sea Church restaurant, Gerry Gillen has said that “The response has been amazing since the launch of ‘Grab and Go’. We already have regulars visiting which is great to see. The freshly ground coffee and homemade fresh foods are always popular, and what better way to enjoy them than being right in front of the sea”.

‘Grab and Go’ café is also totally accessible for wheelchair users, buggies, and bikes, and open all seven days of the week from 9am to 5pm, so plenty of time for a midmorning ‘pick me up’ or a ‘winding down’ weekend. So whether you’re coming back from a hike, feeling like a quick break from work, doing a solo trip or meeting up with friends, ‘Grab and Go’ is the perfect place to visit.