Planning permission for a five-storey extension at Cork University Hospital

5 August 2022

By Tony Forde

tony@TheCork.ie

The granting of planning permission for a five-story extension to Cork University Hospital for additional paediatric facilities is a major step forward for children’s healthcare in Cork according to a Fine Gael TD.

Cork North Central Deputy and Fine Gael Health Spokesperson Colm Burke said “The new extension will provide for 83 paediatric in-patient bedrooms, haematology bed spaces, procedure rooms, high-dependency units, palliative care suites, operating theatres and diagnostic facilities”

“In addition, planning permission has also been granted for the refurbishment of level one of the existing paediatric unit to incorporate a paediatric assessment unit as well as additional services”

This would allow CUH to become a regional hub for paediatric health services.

Deputy Burke continued “To ensure that this project is completed as soon as possible funding now must be provided at the earliest possible date.”

“The National Paediatric Healthcare plan provides for the new Children’s Hospital in Dublin which is currently under construction but also provides for the development of regional centres including the building of this unit in Cork”.

“This would be a huge boost for children and their parents alike, it would build on positive outcomes already occurring in healthcare in Cork. This includes the proposed new elective hospital for Cork.”

Deputy Burke concluded “I wish to commend all those involved in bringing the project to this stage and we must now do everything possible to ensure that it is delivered.”