Water shortages in West Cork and North Cork

12 August 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Overnight restrictions continue in Clonakilty and Newmarket areas over the weekend to maintain daily water supply

Due to the significant increase in demand during the recent hot weather, combined with the recent decrease in rainfall, areas of Clonakilty and Newmarket (Ballinatona supply) will continue to experience a night-time water restriction from 11pm -7am throughout the weekend and until further notice.

The restriction is required to give the reservoir time to replenish and is necessary during this off-peak time, as it is possible that there would be insufficient water supply to homes and businesses during daytime hours without some measures being put in place.

Clonakilty

Areas affected include the entire Clonakilty Urban Network and Foxhall Network. High ground and the extremities of the networks would be greatest affected i.e. Youghals, Cloheen, Ladys Cross, The Bypass Road, Cottage Road, Fernhill Road, The Miles, Tawnies Lower, Barrick Hill, Scartagh, Froe, Caherbeg, Frehanes, and Reenascreena South.

Currently the majority of areas in West Cork are under severe water supply pressure due to increased demand and Irish Water would again urge communities to play their part in conserving water.

Newmarket

Areas affected on the Ballinatona Water Supply Scheme (Newmarket) include Priory Park, Lismire and Killowen areas initially, however, they may have to be extended as the system comes under more pressure due to current warm spell, higher demand and lower than normal rainfall levels.

The vast majority of Irish Water’s 750 water treatment plants continue to meet the demand for water supply. Irish Water would like to thank members of the public for their responsible use of water and is asking everybody to continue to take some simple steps to conserve water to ensure supplies are healthy into late Summer and Autumn.

Irish Water and Cork County Council are closely monitoring water levels in a number of areas in the county and taking remedial measures to maintain normal supplies, however, the public is still being asked to assist by taking some simple steps to reduce their water use.

Pat Britton of Irish Water, said, “Unfortunately, we must take the decision to continue with the night time restrictions throughout the weekend and beyond. Irish Water understands the inconvenience the restrictions will cause on the people of Clonakilty and Newmarket, but it is necessary to maintain reservoir levels and ensure a sufficient water supply to homes and businesses during normal working hours.

“We would again like to thank the people of Cork for their support in conserving water, particularly during this hot weather we are all enjoying. West Cork water levels in particular are very vulnerable and we strongly urge everyone to play their part in conserving water. By reducing the water used, we can all help ensure there is enough water for everyone as we go through the rest of the Summer and into Autumn.”

To help people learn more about saving water we have developed an easy-to-use conservation calculator so they can work out how much water they are currently saving and how they can conserve even more. The free calculator is available on the Irish Water website at www.water.ie/calculator where you can also find lots of useful water saving tips.

Irish Water will continue to monitor the levels at all our supplies over the coming weeks and months and take any actions that may be necessary to maintain supplies, including communicating about localised issues as they arise.

Members of the public can report any leaks in the public water network by contacting Irish Water 24/7 at 1800 278 278 or on water.ie

There are a number of easy steps to reduce water usage during the hot weather, including: