New ‘Artist in Residence’ at The Montenotte Hotel revealed

12 August 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

‘Wild Life Invited’

As part of its long-standing commitment to supporting the arts, The Montenotte Hotel is delighted to announce the latest Artist in Residence ‘invited’ to the hotel. Nathan Neven, with his collection ‘Wild Life Invited’, will be exhibiting in the hotel from August 1st until January 2023.

Now in its fifth year at The Montenotte Hotel, the ‘Artist in Residence’ programme, in association with The Gallery Kinsale, aims to support Irish artists by offering a six-month tenure to showcase in the hotel.

The Montenotte Hotel is the perfect destination for art-lovers and culture-seekers, with a new artist to enjoy in-house every six months, further enticing holidaymakers to visit the multi-award-winning, design-led hotel on their next trip to Cork.

Speaking at the launch, Frits Potgieter, General Manager of The Montenotte Hotel said,

“As an independent, design-led hotel, we pride ourselves on supporting local artists and offering a unique experience for our guests. We are delighted to welcome Nathal Neven and his new collection to our hotel as part of our Artist in Residence programme with The Gallery Kinsale.“

“Nathan’s collection brings the city to life by transforming local, iconic areas into visually exciting and colourful images. His ‘Wild Life Invited’ collection, inspired by the empty cities and people in isolation during the pandemic, is captured in joyful animal portraits, situated in stylish interiors and well-known Cork city streets, some of which are just a stone’s throw away from the hotel. We are thrilled that Nathan has chosen The Montenotte Hotel for his exhibition and we look forward to welcoming guests to enjoy the new collection.”

Nathan’s art captures the moments of his dreams, his living in Europe and his travel experience, having lived and studied in Paris. He is inspired by everything around that touches his soul — the joy and beauty of life itself, the beauty of nature and its surroundings. Nathan’s art is whimsically sublime in the way it breaks down the barrier between wild and urban life, eliciting an appreciation of the charm of the natural world as well as the stylish facade of our own local area.